N.O. area motorists near bottom of "Best Drivers" report

A new list of the best drivers in the country suggests New Orleans area drivers need a refresher course on the rules of the road.

Allstate insurance company researchers released their annual America's Best Drivers Report June 27. They put together the list after evaluating collision reports.

New Orleans drivers rank 180 out of 200 cities. Baton Rouge drivers are worse, ranking 186.

The worst drivers are in Boston Massachusetts. The best drivers are in Kansas City, Ks.

