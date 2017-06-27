NOPD: Man dies following Gentilly shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left one man dead. Officers were called to the scene, Tuesday evening, near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Lafreniere Street.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

