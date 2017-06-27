NOPD: Man dies following Gentilly shooting

An EPA inspection has inflamed outrage over a manufacturing plant emitting a likely carcinogen into the air. Residents want the Denka manufacturing plant to shut down or reduce production in order to keep school children from breathing the chemical.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left one man dead.more>>
The billion dollar University Medical Center and the equally as expansive new V-A Medical Center both sit in the city’s bio-district which and some in the medical and economic development community believe the area is ripe for even more growth, and has the potential to be known for ground-breaking specialized health care in areas like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.more>>
A tourist brutally attacked in the French Quarter remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, police search for two more suspects who they say were involved in the robbery on Bienville Street just before 9 Saturday night.more>>
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
LSU is looking to bounce back after falling to Florida 4-3 in game one of the College World Series Finals.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.more>>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.more>>
