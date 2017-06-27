Monty Williams delivers powerful message in first annual Craig S - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Monty Williams delivers powerful message in first annual Craig Sager Award acceptance speech

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Monty Williams continues to be a symbol of grace and courage in the wake of his wife's death. On Monday, the former New Orleans Pelicans head coach received the first annual Craig Sager award at the NBA's Awards Ceremony.

The honor is designed for an individual who is a "trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace." In his acceptance speech, Williams exemplified all of those qualities:

