Early mistakes, base running cost LSU a national championship

Florida freshman Tyler Dyson gave the Gators exactly what they needed in their 6-1 victory over LSU to clinch the national championship, but he had help from the Tigers.

It started in the first inning. Florida's leadoff batter reached base thanks to an error by Nick Coomes, who was just inserted back into the lineup today. From there, back-to-back singles were enough to score him and put the Gators up 1-0.

There were more defensive issues in the Gators' second inning. With a chance to pick off Nick Horvath at first, Nick Coomes dropped the ball, marking his second error of the night. The next batter, Deacon Liput, singled to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

That score held for the next four innings while LSU struggled to get much of anything going against Dyson. But in the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers came to life.

Zach Watson started the inning with an infield single and proceeded to steal second base. Then facing Florida reliever Michael Byrne, Josh Smith doubled into right field to put LSU on the board. The next batter, Jake Slaughter, followed with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Then tragedy struck.

Mike Papierski grounded into a double play, which would have scored Smith from third, but Slaughter made an ill-advised slide into the shortstop and was called for interference. By rule, Smith had to return to third base. Beau Jordan would fly out to end the inning.

However, the momentum came back once more in the top of the eighth. Kramer Robertson singled and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cole Freeman followed with a bunt single to move Robertson to third with no outs.

Florida proceeded to bring in right-hander Jackson Kowar to face Greg Deichmann. LSU's slugger grounded to J.J. Schwarz at first who gunned down Kramer Robertson at the plate.

With two outs and Freeman on second base, Zach Watson lined out to center to end the threat.

From there, Florida would pile it on in the bottom of the eighth. The Tigers, previously six for six in CWS finals, are now six for seven.

