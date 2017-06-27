Preview of LSU baseball roster in 2018

Now that LSU’s season is over, it’s time to take a quick peek at the 2018 roster. The following is a breakdown of who is graduating and who has a decision to make in regards to the MLB Draft.

Seniors picked in MLB Draft:

#124 overall, St. Louis Cardinals – SS Kramer Robertson

#133 overall, Washington Nationals – 2B Cole Freeman

#261 overall, Oakland Athletics – LHP Jared Poche

Other Seniors:

C Jordan Romero

RHP Collin Strall

INF Bryce Adams

RHP Russell Reynolds

RHP Hunter Newman

Juniors taken in MLB Draft:

#30 overall, Chicago Cubs - RHP Alex Lange

#43 overall, Oakland Athletics – OF Greg Deichmann

#271 overall, Houston Astros – C Michael Papierski

#537 overall, Chicago White Sox – RHP Hunter Kiel

#737 overall, Cincinnati Reds – RHP Doug Norman

Signees selected in MLB Draft:

#28 overall, Toronto Blue Jays – RHP Nate Pearson

#76 overall, Minnesota Twins – RHP Blayne Enlow

#85 overall, Los Angeles Angels – OF Jacob Pearson

#136 overall, Minnesota Twins – 3B Andrew Bechtold

#935 overall, Detroit Tigers – RHP/OF Nick Storz

As for the underclassmen that LSU has coming back, hitters like Antoine Duplantis, Zach Watson, Josh Smith and Jake Slaughter all played in at least 49 games this season. The pitching staff will presumably be led by freshman Eric Walker, as well as his peers Zack Hess, Matthew Beck, Nick Bush and Todd Peterson. Walker started 17 games in his first year at LSU while the others appeared in at least 20 contests.

