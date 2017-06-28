Your Weather Authority: Moisture returns, rain chances go up

After a couple of dry and pleasant days, deep moisture will return to the area today ahead of an upper-level trough.

This will increase rain chances to increase Wednesday and Thursday. There could be some heavy downpours.

Highs will reach the low to mid-80s for highs.

As the very moist air gets dragged away to the northeast, rain chances will drop to around 50 percent on Friday, then to just 20 percent by Saturday.

A more traditional, summer-like pattern will take hold over the weekend. Highs will climb to the low 90s and only a couple of spotty afternoon storms will remain.

The tropics are quiet for now.

