All suspects in French Quarter attack in custody

After a couple of dry and pleasant days, deep moisture will return to the area today ahead of an upper-level trough.more>>
LSU shot themselves in the foot one too many times in Tuesday's 6-1 loss.more>>
Now that LSU’s season is over, it’s time to take a quick peek at the 2018 roster.more>>
Monty Williams continues to be a symbol of grace and courage in the wake of his wife's death. On Monday, the former New Orleans Pelicans head coach received the first annual Craig Sager award at the NBA's Awards Ceremony. The honor is designed for an individual who is a "trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace." In his acceptance speech, Williams exemplified all of those qualities: Monty Williams was honored with the inaugural #SagerStrong Awa...more>>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.more>>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.more>>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.more>>
