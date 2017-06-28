NOPD searching for a runaway juvenile

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in effect in Hancock County until 11:45 a.m.more>>
The man was shot in the 4200 block of Teton Street around 7:30 a.m.more>>
Bourbon Street could soon have barriers blocking sections of the street during certain times of day.more>>
Three teenagers armed with a gun tried to rob a man in the French Quarter early Wednesday morning, according to a police report.more>>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.more>>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.more>>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.more>>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.more>>
A false positive test result of drywall powder led the police to arrest a Florida man for possession of cocaine.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.more>>
