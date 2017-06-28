NOPD searching for a runaway juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Brian Pierre, 15, was last seen by a relative in the 3000 block of Rue Parc Fontaine Sunday at 9 a.m.

Pierre left home to go to a friend’s residence. He later told a relative he was on his way home around 4:30 p.m.

He never arrived and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Pierre is described as a black male, five feet five inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black gym shorts, and black and white Nike slippers with black socks.

Pierre was riding a purple Beach Cruiser bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Pierre is asked to contact the Fourth District at 504-658-6040.

