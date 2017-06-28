Bourbon Street barriers up for discussion

Revelers along Bourbon Street could soon see barriers blocking certain sections of the street.

Earlier this year, city leaders suggested the possibility of permanently shutting down Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic, making it essentially a pedestrian mall.

But now, a study completed for the city of New Orleans shows that idea would not be feasible.

City leaders will go over the updated proposal Wednesday night.

After months of study and interviews with some residents and business owners, collecting data on traffic patterns near Bourbon Street, and several public meetings, the city now thinks a partial daily closure of Bourbon Street could work.

The plan would see Bourbon street closed to vehicular traffic for part of the day using moveable barriers.

Those barriers would block off Bourbon from Iberville to St. Ann streets between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Closures could last longer during times of increased pedestrian traffic like Mardi Gras or the Sugar Bowl.

The plan also calls for potential redesigns of intersections to reduce speeds, make crosswalks more visible, and reduce congestion. This would provide easier access to Bourbon Street to first responders.

The idea of a complete closure was met with confusion earlier this year from several interests.

Questions were raised by delivery companies, taxi or ride-sharing drivers, business owners, residents, and horse-drawn carriage operators.

Now it seems the city hopes the temporary closure, which could give those interests limited access, could be the most feasible option.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Old Mint.

