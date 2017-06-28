3 teenagers arrested after attempted armed robbery

Three teenagers armed with a gun tried to rob a man in the French Quarter early Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

It happened in the 800 block of Burgundy St. around 1:15 a.m.

The NOPD said the victim was approached by three people. One grabbed his shirt and demanded money.

The 31-year-old victim was able to run away.

The victim noticed the suspects later and followed them. Police were able to apprehend all three.

The two booked as adults are identified as Robert Hall and Destiny Goodman, both 17-years-old.

A 14-year-old was also booked with attempted armed robbery.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.