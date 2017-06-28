JPSO: One man shot in Marrero

One man was shot Wednesday morning in Marrero.

According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies arrived in the 4200 block of Teton Street around 7:30 a.m. and found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim is listed in critical condition. Detectives to not currently have a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.

