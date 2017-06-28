BREAKING: Tornado warning issued for Hancock County - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

BREAKING: Tornado warning issued for Hancock County

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in effect in Hancock County until 11:45 a.m. 

There is also a tornado warning in effect Harrison County until 12:15 for areas near Bay St. Louis.

