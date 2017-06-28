Chef John Folse: Ham and potato casserole

Casseroles are perfect for feeding a crowd, especially during the holiday season. It is best to prepare this recipe the night before and pop it in the oven one hour prior to serving. Experiment with your own local ingredients including seafood or vegetables in place of the meat.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package frozen green beans

1 cup cooked and diced smoked ham

1 (16-ounce) package diced potatoes

¼ cup butter

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced green bell peppers

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

1½ cups shredded Pepper Jack cheese

6 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1½ cups water

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp paprika

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add green beans, onions, bell peppers, garlic and green onions then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Pour into a large mixing bowl to cool 5–10 minutes. Once vegetables are cool, combine all remaining ingredients except paprika and blend well to incorporate evenly. Pour mixture into a greased 9” x 13” baking dish and sprinkle evenly with paprika. Place in oven and bake 40–45 minutes or until a knife inserted to center of dish comes out clean.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.