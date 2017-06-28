Miniature horses help children

Miniature horses will be ready to meet children at fundraiser (Source: Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center)

The Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center is raising money to further their cause of helping people. The non-profit was founded to help people with physical, emotional and learning disabilities.

The group is hosting a fundraiser July 9 called Rock, Ride & Rescue. The event will be held at Rock 'N Bowl at 3000 South Carrollton from 6 - 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $10.

A miniature horse, Prince, appeared on Wednesday's FOX 8 News at Noon along with event organizer Caye Mitchell and riding instructor Kay Harris.

Prince is special himself. Harris says he was born with disabilities and was given a life expectancy of just six months. He's 11 years old and has been a true inspiration to others.

"He has no idea he's disabled. He brings lots of joy to kids," Harris said.

The women say the horses help children, who are facing their own challenges, to be brave and courageous.

The event organizer says people can really relate to animals that have been through a lot and persevered.

Prince and Mollie, a three-legged rescue horse, will be at the fundraiser. Families are urged to bring their children to meet the horses.

