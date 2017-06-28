Storms for Thursday, but drier weekend ahead

A slow moving area of low pressure will bring at least one more day of rain and storms. Some of the rain may be heavy on Thursday causing localized flooding. The low will gradually weaken and move out of the region by Friday and Saturday.
Some storms will still be around on Friday, but there will be a noticeable drying trend especially by the weekend.
As we look into the end of the weekend and into next week, a deep summer weather pattern will take hold. That means lots of heat and humidity with only small storm chances each day. Most of next week looks dry.
The heat index will likely reach to around 105 degrees each afternoon.
The tropics are quiet for the foreseeable future.
For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
The Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center is raising money to further their cause of helping people.more>>
The Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center is raising money to further their cause of helping people.more>>
A slow moving area of low pressure will bring at least one more day of rain and storms.more>>
A slow moving area of low pressure will bring at least one more day of rain and storms.more>>
Casseroles are perfect for feeding a crowd, especially during the holiday season. It is best to prepare this recipe the night before and pop it in the oven one hour prior to serving. Experiment with your own local ingredients including seafood or vegetables in place of the meat.more>>
Casseroles are perfect for feeding a crowd, especially during the holiday season. It is best to prepare this recipe the night before and pop it in the oven one hour prior to serving. Experiment with your own local ingredients including seafood or vegetables in place of the meat.more>>
The man was shot in the 4200 block of Teton Street around 7:30 a.m.more>>
The man was shot in the 4200 block of Teton Street around 7:30 a.m.more>>
Bourbon Street could soon have barriers blocking sections of the street during certain times of day.more>>
Bourbon Street could soon have barriers blocking sections of the street during certain times of day.more>>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.more>>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.more>>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.more>>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.more>>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.more>>
Naloxone, marketed as the brand Narcan, is a life-saving antidote to opioid overdoses. But in many cases, they don’t seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl and other emerging opioids.more>>
Naloxone, marketed as the brand Narcan, is a life-saving antidote to opioid overdoses. But in many cases, they don’t seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl and other emerging opioids.more>>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.more>>
The pets, tarantulas and scorpions, were all found in their containers, some of which still had the prices he paid for the critters.more>>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.more>>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.more>>