Storms for Thursday, but drier weekend ahead

A slow moving area of low pressure will bring at least one more day of rain and storms. Some of the rain may be heavy on Thursday causing localized flooding. The low will gradually weaken and move out of the region by Friday and Saturday.

Some storms will still be around on Friday, but there will be a noticeable drying trend especially by the weekend.

As we look into the end of the weekend and into next week, a deep summer weather pattern will take hold. That means lots of heat and humidity with only small storm chances each day. Most of next week looks dry.

The heat index will likely reach to around 105 degrees each afternoon.

The tropics are quiet for the foreseeable future.

