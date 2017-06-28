NOPD: Man murders woman, then left scene

kenneth murdock, accused of killing a woman in the second district (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police have arrested a man accused in a June 14 murder.

The Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Kenneth Murdock for principal to second-degree murder Wednesday morning.

Murdock was apprehended for the incident that took place in the 7800 block of Olive Street. At around 11 a.m., second district officers responded to a complaint call of possible forced entry into a home in the area. They then got a call about shots fired in the same area.

When police arrived, they found the body of a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. She died at the scene.

Murdock was arrested at his residence, which is also on Olive Street.

