Toddler, passenger die after police chase and crash; driver commits suicide

Two adults and a toddler are dead after a police chase that started in downtown New Orleans and ended in New Orleans East.

The incident began at Canal and Rampart streets, where State Police tried to stop a car for a stolen license plate. Troopers tried to box in the car to avoid a pursuit, but the driver went around them and got on the interstate, according to State Police spokeswoman Trooper Melissa Matey.

The driver exited at Chef Menteur, where he then hit a box truck near Lonely Oak and lost control of the car. The car overturned, ejecting the passenger and a 2-year-old child, who was not restrained inside the vehicle. Both died at the scene.

The driver of the car then shot himself, Matey said. She said she did not know why the driver fled.

FOX 8 News will have live reports at 4:30 and 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.