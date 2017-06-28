NOPD: Man caught on video before breaking into home

State Police are on the scene of a crash in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find a man they said was caught on surveillance video right before he broke into a home.more>>
A portion of President Trump’s controversial travel ban could be implemented Thursday and travelers and a local migration expert weighed in on whether it could be effective in keeping Americans more safe.more>>
New Orleans police arrested a man accused of a June 14 murder.more>>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
The name of the victim in an explosion at a Murray State University dorm was released Wednesday, June 28.more>>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.more>>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.more>>
Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.more>>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.more>>
One person was transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.more>>
