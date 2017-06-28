NOPD: Man caught on video before breaking into home

New Orleans police want to find a man they said was caught on surveillance video right before he broke into a home.

It happened Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Marais Street.

The victims told police that they locked the house that morning before heading to work and when they returned home the next day around 12:50 a.m., they found their home ransacked.

They say the burglar got in by forcefully opening a side kitchen window.

Surveillance cameras around the house caught a man jumping over the rear fence of the victim's home.

The video shows that he then attempted to get inside through the rear door but was unable to do so.

Police said the man was then seen walking on the side of the house, away from the view of cameras, where he entered the home through the kitchen window.

He was seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts and blue tennis shoes.

If you know who he is, police ask that you call them, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

