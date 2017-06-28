Man, girl ejected after police chase and crash; another man commits suicide

An LSU criminologist says he believes the French Quarter is no longer safe, and that a recent attack caught on video has put crime there at a crucial tipping point.more>>
A police chase then suicide leaves three people dead, including a toddler. The crash happened this afternoon on Chef Menteur Highway near Lonely Oak Drive.more>>
State Police are on the scene of a crash in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find a man they said was caught on surveillance video right before he broke into a home.more>>
A portion of President Trump’s controversial travel ban could be implemented Thursday and travelers and a local migration expert weighed in on whether it could be effective in keeping Americans more safe.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.more>>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.more>>
Police testified that the security guard began shooting the man through the driver`s side window and continued shooting while side stepping towards the front of the van.more>>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.more>>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a small plane went down in some woods near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>
