Coming in at #18 is old faithful, Zach Strief. Strief will turn 34 this season and remains steady as ever. For the second time in three years, the Saints drafted his replacement with Andrus Peat and now Ryan Ramczyk. Yet, Strief is still here and remains a steady starter.

In 2016, Strief started all 16 games at right tackled and has missed just one game in the last three seasons. In 2017, he'll be counted on once again especially early on with the injuries to Terron Armstead and Max Unger.

