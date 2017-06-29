Your Weather Authority: Rainy Thursday ahead, flash flood watch issued

A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
A stalled frontal boundary over the area will allow for rounds of rain Thursday.more>>
A stalled frontal boundary over the area will allow for rounds of rain Thursday.more>>
Hundreds of people lined up in the sun for the grand re-opening of the Winn Dixie on Chef Menteur. The store was heavily damaged in the February tornado. Fox 8 discovers it's not the only facility making a comeback.more>>
Hundreds of people lined up in the sun for the grand re-opening of the Winn Dixie on Chef Menteur. The store was heavily damaged in the February tornado. Fox 8 discovers it's not the only facility making a comeback.more>>
An LSU criminologist says he believes the French Quarter is no longer safe, and that a recent attack caught on video has put crime there at a crucial tipping point.more>>
An LSU criminologist says he believes the French Quarter is no longer safe, and that a recent attack caught on video has put crime there at a crucial tipping point.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.more>>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.more>>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.more>>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.more>>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.more>>
Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.more>>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.more>>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.more>>
Last week a call came in from Asheville stating that a fawn needed to be cared for. Though she has done it hundreds of times before, this case is different. The fawn is the smallest she has ever seen, she said.more>>
Last week a call came in from Asheville stating that a fawn needed to be cared for. Though she has done it hundreds of times before, this case is different. The fawn is the smallest she has ever seen, she said.more>>