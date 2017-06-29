Your Weather Authority: Rainy Thursday ahead, flash flood watch issued

A stalled frontal boundary over the area will allow for rounds of rain Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy and cause localized flooding.

There is a flash flood watch in effect through tonight.

During the dry periods, plan for mostly cloudy skies. This will keep temperatures well below average with highs only in the low to mid-80s.

As the upper-level low weakens and moves out of the region, Friday and Saturday will see less stormy conditions.

With less rain to cool things off, a deep summer weather pattern will take hold this weekend and into next week.

There will be more heat and humidity with only small storm chances each day.

The heat index will likely reach to around 105 degrees each afternoon.

