Trump travel ban set to take effect Thursday night

After months of legal wrangling, President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban will go into effect Thursday night.

The United States Supreme Court ruled that part of the ban can go into effect, but will hear the case in the Fall.

All travelers can move through security now, but once the ban goes into effect, visitors from six countries will not even be able to enter the United States.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday barring travelers from six mainly Muslim countries from entering the country unless they could prove they had a bonafide relationship in the United States.

On Wednesday the Trump administration released a long list of relationships that do not qualify for an exemption.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law and fiancees will not be allowed in under the travel ban.

Some travelers said the ban is necessary while others argue that it is discriminatory.

“I feel like it's horrible because I feel like he's saying it's one this but it's really representing something else,” said Courtney Jacobs. “It's a Muslim ban. He's saying it's a travel ban but it's a Muslim ban. If you look at it, look at the facts everything he's doing is terrible.”

“I'm all for it, said Sheryl Malin. “I think there are so many things happening not only in our country but in the world and I do think we need a tighter rein on all the travel and who is traveling.”

The ban covers six majority-Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.



Travelers from those countries will not be allowed to enter the United States for 90 days.

