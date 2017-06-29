Slain Raising Canes manager remembered one year after her death

Friends and family of Taylor Friloux gathered to honor her on the first anniversary of her murder during an armed robbery.

Friloux was killed during a robbery as the crew she managed closed the Williams Boulevard location of Raising Canes.

Thursday morning the restaurant is remembering the woman who tried to protect her employees during the attack.

Family members say Friloux recognized one of the thieves as a former employee and was trying to keep her staff safe when she was stabbed multiple times.

Prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the murder and armed robbery.

Joshua Every pled not guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Surveillance video shows Every stabbing Friloux when he entered the building. Detectives say after that, approximately $1,000 was stolen.

Investigators say that as he was leaving the store, Every stopped over Friloux as she was lying on the floor and stabbed her several more times.

Friloux died soon after.

Three others are also charged in connection with the crime.

Gregory Donald, Jr., 19, of Kenner, second-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and obstruction of justice

Mark Crocklen, Jr., 25, of LaPlace, second-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and obstruction of justice

Ariana Runner, 22, of Reserve, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice

The remembrance will feature messages written in the sky and laying flowers at 8:41 a.m., the time of Friloux’s death.

Since her death, Friloux's family created the Taylor Project, a non-profit dedicated to causes close to Taylor’s heart.

