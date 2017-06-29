City officials say be safe during Essence Fest

Essence Festival is returning to the Superdome.

As people from across the country descend on New Orleans, the annual festival kicks off with a “day of service.”

City officials detailed their plans for local traffic safety and parking issues ahead of the festival.

The theme for this year’s “party with a purpose” is the power of mentorship and education.

Concerts begin Friday night with acts like John Legend and Diana Ross.

