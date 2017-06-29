NOPD searching for a missing juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a juvenile.

Stephanie Lassai, 13, was reported missing by her mother on Sunday. She was last seen at their residence in the 3600 block of Third Street.

Lassai is described as a black female standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a purple bandana around her head.

Lassai has been reported as a runaway in the past but is currently listed as missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephanie Lassai is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6010.

