Entergy: Vandals damage, steal equipment causing power outage in CBD

Vandals entered an Entergy substation overnight that serves the downtown New Orleans area damaging and stealing equipment necessary for its safe operation, according to company leaders.

All impacted customers have been notified by Entergy.

Entergy notified the City of New Orleans that the Central Business District will be experiencing a power interruption on Thursday between 11:30 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.

City officials are working with Entergy to ensure public safety during this outage.

Traffic signals may be impacted by the outage. Residents are reminded to treat offline traffic lights as four-ways stops.

Public safety personnel will be present in high-traffic areas to assist directing traffic. Residents are advised to avoid driving in the CBD, if possible, during the outage period.

All healthcare facilities in the affected area have been advised of the outage.

Additionally, residents are advised to avoid using elevators leading up to and throughout the outage.

Residents should call 911 to report emergencies. To report a non-life threatening problem or to get information, call 311.

Orleans Civil District Court will close at noon because of the outage.

For further developments, customers are encouraged to go to www.Entergy.com to sign up for text messages. Residents may call 1-800-9OUTAGE for more information.