Kenner woman pleads guilty to writing a lot of bad checks

A Kenner woman went on a spending spree for nearly a year. But there was one problem – she didn’t have the cash to cover the checks she wrote.

Maria Spears, 52, pled guilty to one count of bank larceny for writing bad checks for the purchase of property and cars.

According to court documents, Spears opened a checking account at Gulf Coast Bank but later closed it, leaving a zero balance.

Between June 6, 2015 and March 26, 2016 Spears wrote nearly $357,000 in bad checks.

June 26, 2015, Spears issued a check in Jefferson Parish for $5,000 to purchase real estate in Kenner.

December 12, 2015, she purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette in Jefferson Parish with a check for $80,390.29.

On March 5, 2016, she purchased a 2016 Nissan GTR in Jefferson Parish with a check for $130,675.

On March 21, 2016, she purchased a 2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium in Jefferson Parish with a check for $97,590.75.

On March 26, 2016 in Tangipahoa Parish she purchased a 2016 Nissan 370Z with a check for $44,000.

Spears faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is set for October 25.

When she went on her spending spree, Spears was already on supervised release for another offense.

On December 6, 2012, Spears was sentenced to 21 months for wire fraud.

She was ordered to pay $176,267.96 in restitution and was placed on three years supervised release.

