Two victims of crash after police chase identified

Louisiana State Police have identified two of the people who died after a chase that led to a crash in New Orleans East.

State police identified the driver as 21-year old Kenneth Davis.

Davis is the father of two-year-old Ivory Washington who was ejected from the vehicle and killed at the scene.

Police say Davis committed suicide moments after the chase ended at Chef Highway and Lonely Oak Drive.

Authorities have not identified the passenger in the car who also died.

