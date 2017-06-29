NOPD searches for accused shoplifter in Algiers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searches for accused shoplifter in Algiers

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police search for a suspect accused of shoplifting from an Algiers store. 

The suspect was wearing a New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board uniform and a backpack. 

The man allegedly stole 15 bottles of body wash. 

Authorities report surveillance video caught the man entering the Rite-Aid Pharmacy at 4350 General Degaulle Drive. 

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. today.

If you recognize the man pictured, contact Crimestoppers or Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly