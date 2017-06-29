NOPD confirms dirt bikes, ATVs involved in fatal crash were stolen

New Orleans police have confirmed that dirt bikes and ATVs involved in a fatal crash in New Orleans East on June 12 were stolen from a store in Houma.

The crash, which killed one person and injured several others, happened near the intersection of Majestic Oaks Drive and Chef Menteur Highway.

Now, various law enforcement agencies are working to track down a group of dirt bike burglars.

A Kenner motorcycle shop has been hit twice in the past few months, and local and state law enforcement agencies are working together to find out if a string of armed robberies that span the state are related.

The crimes usually follow a similar pattern: Burglars pull up in a U-Haul van, smash the door and pull out as many vehicles as they can, taking dirt bikes and ATVs. Kenner police believe the burglaries are related to a group out of the New Orleans area.

"These vehicles are going up and down the highways,” said Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor. “So I mean, these individuals are not from Kenner. I mean, every time we've gotten in pursuit or gotten into a chase, we also wind up in Orleans Parish and on the interstate. I mean, I'm aware of it happening in Houma. I believe in Hammond. You know, we have a place on Williams Boulevard, but we have the MotorSports on Loyola Drive, had a few there. So, they're happening all over. It's something that law enforcement is aware of and we're trying to investigate and apprehend those individuals who are committing these burglaries."

Tonight on FOX 8 News at 9 p.m., we talk to a local motorcycle manager who says he saw his stolen bikes on the streets of New Orleans, but he says the NOPD was unable to respond to his call in time.

