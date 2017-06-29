Four inmates accused in jailbreak scheme

Investigators say they foiled a plot to break out of the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, inmates Coty Bruce, Eric Castagnetta, Dylan Dedon and Perry Perrin, Jr. were involved in the escape attempt, uncovered Friday, June 23.

Investigators say the inmates had broken several windows and removed a metal security screen from a window on a cell block in preparation.

Deputies also found a portion of the exterior wall chipped away near the cells of the four inmates.

They estimate the inmates did $3,000 worth of damage to the facility.

During the investigation, detectives say they also discovered another inmate had suffered a broken nose, a laceration to the head and other injuries when he was attacked by the four inmates June 22.

The inmates are now booked with Simple Escape, Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Second Degree Battery.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.