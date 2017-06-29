Trash cans drawing complaints in Algiers to be moved

The City of N.O. has been storing thousands of trash cans in a field off Terry Parkway. (Source: Frankie Prijatel, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

People complaining about 58,000 trash cans being stored in their Algiers neighborhood should get relief soon.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the City of New Orleans has hired a vendor to remove old Richard's Disposal cans being stored in a field off Terry Parkway.

People who live and work nearby say the cans have attracted mosquitoes, flies, rats and coyotes.

The cans have a new owner, following a deal that was finalized at auction earlier this month. They were required to be replaced under a new waste disposal contract.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.