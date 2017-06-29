Brain-eating amoeba found in Terrebonne fire hydrant; officials say water is safe to drink

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Water District 1 released the following statement Thursday:

"On June 20, 2017, the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health tested our public water system for Naegleria Fowleri, brain eating amoeba. I was just informed that test results showed the amoeba present in our ACR-182, last fire hydrant on Island Road.

This is the same location that tested positive two years ago, August 2015. We would caution the public to refrain from allowing water to enter their nasal passages. The water is safe to drink.

We changed disinfectants on June 12, 2017, to a free chlorine, and will remain on free chlorine until September 1, 2017. We are available to answer any questions that you might have. The water remains safe to drink!"

St. John, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes all discovered the amoeba in 2015 at around the same time.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.