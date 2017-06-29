Brain-eating amoeba found in Terrebonne fire hydrant; officials say water is safe to drink

"On June 20, 2017, the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health tested our public water system for Naegleria Fowleri, brain eating amoeba. I was just informed that test results showed the amoeba present in our ACR-182, last fire hydrant on Island Road."more>>
People who live and work near the field where the cans are being stored say the cans are attracting mosquitoes, flies, rats and coyotes.more>>
Investigators say they foiled a plot to break out of the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, inmates Coty Bruce, Eric Castagnetta, Dylan Dedon and Perry Perrin, Jr. were involved in the escape attempt, uncovered Friday, June 23.more>>
A federal jury in Boston convicted a Massachusetts man who claimed Disney's DreamWorks stole his ideas for "Kung Fu Panda."more>>
New Orleans police have confirmed that dirt bikes and ATVs involved in a fatal crash in New Orleans East on June 12 were stolen from a store in Houma.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
Fidget spinners are everywhere but are they a fire hazard? A family in Gardendale says their fidget spinner burst into flames after being put on the charger.more>>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.more>>
