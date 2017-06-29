Deputy sustains minor injuries after hitting utility pole during stolen car chase

A deputy was left with minor injuries Thursday after he collided with another car while chasing a stolen vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Jefferson Highway. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, which refused to stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies pursued the vehicle.

Near the intersection of River Road and Barry, one of the responding deputies collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman from Jefferson. The patrol vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The other driver was not injured.

Several homes were left without power as a result of the damage to the utility pole. Entergy responded and is working to restore service at the time of publication.

Deputies were unable to find the stolen vehicle following the crash.

