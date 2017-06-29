Deputy sustains minor injuries after hitting utility pole during stolen car chase

As summer crime rises in New Orleans, the non-profit that urges people to call in with anonymous tips is offering more money.more>>
The city of Scott grew up around the railroad. It’s where the east line stopped and the west line began. It’s also a place that celebrates its deep Cajun roots with weekly jam sessions on the porch of an old Acadian-style house, and where the Cajun sausage known as boudin is king.more>>
FOX 8 News has confirmed that at least 10 smash-and-grab burglaries involving a U-Haul truck and masked men have happened across Louisiana and Mississippi motorsport dealerships in recent months.more>>
A witness describes what she saw as a fatal police chase unfolded before her eyes. It started on Canal Street Wednesday afternoon and ended with three people dead, including a toddler.more>>
A deputy was left with minor injuries Thursday after he collided with another car while chasing a stolen vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.more>>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.more>>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.more>>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
