Ranking the Saints: #17 A.J. Klein

At #17 on our countdown is another newcomer to the Saints' defense, A.J. Klein. Backing up Luke Keuchly and Thomas Davis in Carolina for four years, Klein came to New Orleans ready to step out of the their shadows.

The Saints believe he's ready to do that and paid him like it. During the offseason, he received first team reps at all three linebacker spots and will almost certainly be a starter at one of them. The hope is wherever he plays, he'll be a force for the Saints' revamped linebacker group just like the Panther players he used to backup.

