Ranking the Saints: #17 A.J. Klein - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Ranking the Saints: #17 A.J. Klein

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune). A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune).
(WVUE) -

At #17 on our countdown is another newcomer to the Saints' defense, A.J. Klein. Backing up Luke Keuchly and Thomas Davis in Carolina for four years, Klein came to New Orleans ready to step out of the their shadows.

The Saints believe he's ready to do that and paid him like it. During the offseason, he received first team reps at all three linebacker spots and will almost certainly be a starter at one of them. The hope is wherever he plays, he'll be a force for the Saints' revamped linebacker group just like the Panther players he used to backup. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ranking the Saints: #17 A.J. Klein

    A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune).A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune).
    At #17 on our countdown is another newcomer to the Saints' defense, A.J. Klein. Backing up Luke Keuchly and Thomas Davis in Carolina for four years, Klein came to New Orleans ready to step out of the their shadows. The Saints believe he's ready to do that and paid him like it. During the offseason, he received first team reps at all three linebacker spots and will almost certainly be a starter at one of them. The hope is wherever he plays, he'll be a force for the Saints' revamped li...more>>
    At #17 on our countdown is another newcomer to the Saints' defense, A.J. Klein. Backing up Luke Keuchly and Thomas Davis in Carolina for four years, Klein came to New Orleans ready to step out of the their shadows. The Saints believe he's ready to do that and paid him like it. During the offseason, he received first team reps at all three linebacker spots and will almost certainly be a starter at one of them. The hope is wherever he plays, he'll be a force for the Saints' revamped li...more>>

  • Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal

    Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-06-28 16:34:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:55:35 GMT
    AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers for Beverley, Williams, Dekker and 2018 pick.more>>
    AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers for Beverley, Williams, Dekker and 2018 pick.more>>

  • Ranking the Saints: #18 Zach Strief

    Ranking the Saints: #18 Zach Strief (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)Ranking the Saints: #18 Zach Strief (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)
    Coming in at #18 is old faithful, Zach Strief. Strief will turn 34 this season and remains steady as ever. For the second time in three years, the Saints drafted his replacement with Andrus Peat and now Ryan Ramczyk. Yet, Strief is still here and remains a steady starter. In 2016, Strief started all 16 games at right tackled and has missed just one game in the last three seasons. In 2017, he'll be counted on once again especially early on with the injuries to Terron Armstead and Max ...more>>
    Coming in at #18 is old faithful, Zach Strief. Strief will turn 34 this season and remains steady as ever. For the second time in three years, the Saints drafted his replacement with Andrus Peat and now Ryan Ramczyk. Yet, Strief is still here and remains a steady starter. In 2016, Strief started all 16 games at right tackled and has missed just one game in the last three seasons. In 2017, he'll be counted on once again especially early on with the injuries to Terron Armstead and Max ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly