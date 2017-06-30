Four suspects in French Quarter attack due in court Friday

The suspects accused in a brutal French Quarter attack are scheduled to appear in court Friday.more>>
As summer crime rises in New Orleans, the non-profit that urges people to call in with anonymous tips is offering more money.more>>
The city of Scott grew up around the railroad. It’s where the east line stopped and the west line began. It’s also a place that celebrates its deep Cajun roots with weekly jam sessions on the porch of an old Acadian-style house, and where the Cajun sausage known as boudin is king.more>>
FOX 8 News has confirmed that at least 10 smash-and-grab burglaries involving a U-Haul truck and masked men have happened across Louisiana and Mississippi motorsport dealerships in recent months.more>>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."more>>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.more>>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.more>>
