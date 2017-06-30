Four suspects in French Quarter attack due in court Friday

The suspects accused in a brutal French Quarter attack are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

That attack, in the 200 block of Bienville Street nearly a week ago, sent two men to the hospital, injuring one of them critically.

The four suspects Nicholas Pogozelski, Joshua Simmons, Rashaad Piper, and Dejuan Paul will learn if they are eligible to be released on bond.

Prosecutors are asking that all four be held with no bond because of the severity of the attack.

The attack, captured by a surveillance camera, shows the two men walking back to their hotel when they were hit from behind.

After falling to the ground, the video shows the attackers going through their pockets, looking for anything worth stealing.

New Orleans police credit the video and help from the community for the quick capture of all four suspects.

