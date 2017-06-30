One man shot early Friday in the Treme - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot early Friday morning in the Treme.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Prieur Street.

The incident took place around 5:31 a.m. Initial police reports indicate a 35-year-old man was shot.

No further information is currently available.

