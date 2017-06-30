Your Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds

A typical summer pattern will return Friday as low pressure shifts eastward.more>>
The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Prieur Street.more>>
The suspects accused in a brutal French Quarter attack are scheduled to appear in court Friday.more>>
As summer crime rises in New Orleans, the non-profit that urges people to call in with anonymous tips is offering more money.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.more>>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.more>>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.more>>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.more>>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.more>>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.more>>
