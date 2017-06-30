Your Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds

A typical summer pattern will return Friday as low pressure shifts eastward.

A few showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon but otherwise, plan for a mix of sun and clouds.

The best chances for rain will be north of Lake Pontchartrain and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

With less rain to help with cooling, a deep summer weather pattern will take hold this weekend and into next week.

That means more sunshine, heat and humidity. There will be a small chance for afternoon storms each day.

Highs will reach the low 90s, but the heat index will likely be around 105 degrees during the afternoons.

