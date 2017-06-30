Coroner releases identity of third person killed in fatal police chase

Police investigate the scene where a police chase ended with a crash and three fatalities. (FOX 8)

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse released the identity of the third person that died during a fatal police chase on Chef Menteur Hwy.

He also released the official causes of death of the two men and toddler involved in the crash.

Autopsy results reveal that both Ivory Washington, 2, and Brandon Harold, 25, died from blunt force injuries caused by the wreck.

Their deaths have been classified as accidental.

The driver of the car, Kenneth Davis, 21, was injured in the crash but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He death has been preliminarily classified as a suicide, with toxicology results pending.

State Police said Davis was running from troopers on Wednesday with his 2-year-old daughter and a Harold in the car. The chase started at Canal St. and Rampart St. when state police spotted a stolen license plate on the car. It ended on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

