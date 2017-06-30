Bond set for 'main attacker' in French Quarter assault

Bond was set Friday for the man police describe as the “main attacker” in a violent attack on two tourists in the French Quarter.

Dejuan Paul is currently being held on a $250,000 bond for the attack captured by a surveillance camera in the 200 block of Bienville Street.

On a second-degree robbery charge, Paul’s bond was set at $150,000.

There is also an outstanding Texas warrant for Paul on a domestic violence charge

Bond was set at $100,000 on that charge.

As the judge watch the video, Paul looked down and shook his head.

Bail for another suspect in the case, Joshua Simmons, was set at $75,000.

Prosecutors asked for $100,000, but testimony from an NOPD detective indicated Simmons was one of the thieves and did not strike either victim.

The victim in attack remains in critical condition.

