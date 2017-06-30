NOPD searching for person of interest in attack caught on video

The NOPD describes this man as a person of interest in an attack on St. Charles Ave. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police believe they have identified a person of interest who may have information about an attempted armed robbery on the edge of the French Quarter.

The incident happened in the 100 block of St. Charles Ave. on June 24.

A man wearing all black clothing was seen on surveillance video following another man who was walking down the sidewalk.

The man in black clothing hit the victim in the head from behind and the victim fell to the ground.

The victim can be seen trying to defend himself as the attacker tried to go through the victim’s pockets.

If you have information regarding the identity of this person of interest please notify Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080 or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.