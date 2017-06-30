Haraquon Degruy pleads guilty for her role in a Metairie double murder

Haraquon Degruy pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter involving the deaths of a Metairie father and son.

Degruy, 20, admitted to being the getaway driver on April 22, 2015, when Dexter Allen entered the home in the 3700 block of Clifford Drive and murdered David Pence, 56, and his son Nicolas Pence, 25. Allen was convicted as charged of two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Degruy was originally charged as a principal to second-degree murder but entered into a plea deal. The agreement to admit to lesser charges spares the Pence family from having to live through another trial.

"They were ready to prosecute, but we couldn't do a trial again. It would have been too much," said Beth Pence, who lost her husband and son in the crime.

Judge Ray Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court accepted the plea deal today and sentenced Degruy to the maximum punishment of 40 years in prison. Degruy also plead guilty to 19 counts of simple burglary, as did Dexter Allen. Judge Steib sentenced her to two years for each of those 19 counts. Degruy's two sentences will run concurrently and she must serve her punishment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

