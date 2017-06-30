Barbecue tips to spice up holiday week

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches barbecue is traditionally on the menu.

The crew at Moe’s Original Bar B Que are churning out their famous smoked pork butts and sides, but they said it’s easy to make your own masterpiece at home.

Bryan Hargett, the co-owner of Moe’s in New Orleans, said the easiest way to make your barbecue unique is to create your own spice rub.

“Our rub is 70% season salt like most rubs, so if you want to make your own just go get some season salt and then open up your spice cabinet. You can put your favorite things in there, sugar is always a good one, different peppers, but whatever you like. You know if you have a weird taste you like, certain spices, put it in there, it's kind of whatever you want to do you can do it with barbecue. No way is really the wrong way,” Hargett said.

Hargett said if smoked or grilled meats are intimidating, you can always make a side, like a potato salad, with ingredients already in your pantry.

