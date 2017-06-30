Must Ya?: MS man adds mustard to crawfish boil, Facebook goes crazy

COX Communications customers are experiencing outages across the New Orleans area.more>>
NOPD Deputy Chief Paul Noel and representatives from the Louisiana State Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on findings related to the incident that occurred on Chef Menteur Highway on June 28.more>>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.more>>
As the Fourth of July weekend approaches barbecue is traditionally on the menu.more>>
New Orleans police believe they have identified a person of interest who may have information about an attempted armed robbery on the edge of the French Quarter.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.more>>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.more>>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.more>>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.more>>
Emergency crews were called to Dar Pro Ingredients at 10:16 a.m. on Friday, June 30. That is at 1350 North 10th Street which is the old U.S. Food Service Building.more>>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.more>>
