COX outage map shows problems across LA, TX, MS

This image was taken from DownDetector at 2:15 p.m. on Friday. (Source: COX)

COX Communications customers are experiencing outages across the New Orleans area. According to DownDetector, a map provided by COX, the problem seems to be widespread.

Large areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Nevada appear to be without service.

A spokesperson told Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, "The cause is being investigated, possibly a cut fiber, the spokeswoman said. The outage has also put Cox's own phones and internet out of service."

COX's customer service Twitter account is replying to customers with this message:

We are aware of and looking into an issue in certain areas of New Orleans at this time. Thank you, Nichole — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) June 30, 2017

The outages appear to have started sometime early Friday afternoon. There is no word on when service will return.

