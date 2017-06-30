COX outage map shows problems across LA, TX, MS - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
This image was taken from DownDetector at 2:15 p.m. on Friday. (Source: COX) This image was taken from DownDetector at 2:15 p.m. on Friday. (Source: COX)
A wider view shows widespread outages in several states. (FOX 8) A wider view shows widespread outages in several states. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

COX Communications customers are experiencing outages across the New Orleans area. According to DownDetector, a map provided by COX, the problem seems to be widespread.

Large areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Nevada appear to be without service.

A spokesperson told Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, "The cause is being investigated, possibly a cut fiber, the spokeswoman said. The outage has also put Cox's own phones and internet out of service."

COX's customer service Twitter account is replying to customers with this message:

The outages appear to have started sometime early Friday afternoon. There is no word on when service will return.

