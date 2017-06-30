UPDATE: COX outages only affecting New Orleans Metro Area, spokesperson says

Many areas of New Orleans are without service. (Source: COX Communications)

COX Communications customers are experiencing outages across the New Orleans area. According to DownDetector, the problem seems to be widespread.

The map shows large areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Nevada that appear to be without service. However, a spokesperson said the "event appears to be impacting our Metropolitan New Orleans market only."

They are not aware of any nationwide outage and the map is run by the company.

"We are investigating an outage that occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the metropolitan New Orleans area. We are assessing the situation and don’t yet know the cause of the outage. We will provide regular updates as we have more information," a spokesperson said in a statement.

However, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, the cause is possibly a cut fiber line.

COX's customer service Twitter account is replying to customers with this message:

We are aware of and looking into an issue in certain areas of New Orleans at this time. Thank you, Nichole — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) June 30, 2017

There is no word on when service will return.

