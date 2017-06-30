UPDATE: COX says service gradually coming back online

After COX Communications customers experienced outages across the New Orleans area, the problem seems to on its way to being resolved.

The company released the following statement just before 6:30 p.m.:

"A portion of our fiber network outside the New Orleans area was damaged this afternoon. Our backup systems have engaged and our systems are coming back online. Customers may experience intermittent services over the next few hours as the system returns to full operation. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience." ??

The DownDetector map showed large areas of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Nevada that appeared to lose service earlier Friday afternoon, however a Cox spokesperson said the "event appears to be impacting our Metropolitan New Orleans market only."

Cox said they were not aware of any nationwide outage, and that the map is not run by the company.

"We are investigating an outage that occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the metropolitan New Orleans area. We are assessing the situation and don’t yet know the cause of the outage. We will provide regular updates as we have more information," a spokesperson said in a statement.

