Police: Stolen items found in stolen car involved in chase, fatal crash

Investigators say the car involved in a fatal crash that killed 2-year-old Ivory Washington on Wednesday was stolen, and stolen item were found inside - including guns.

State Police are investigating if troopers acted appropriately during the chase that led to the crash on Chef Menteur Highway.

At a news conference Friday in front of NOPD headquarters, State Police said troopers could not see inside the vehicle, but that they do take passengers into consideration when pursuing a vehicle.

“We take all of those factors into consideration,” said State Police spokeswoman Trooper Melissa Matey. “In this particular case, the windows were so darkly tinted that we could not see how many occupants were in the vehicle. Of course we knew there was a driver in the vehicle, but other than that we had no idea how many passengers were in the vehicle.”

New Orleans police investigators said the car driven by 21-year-old Kenneth Davis was stolen, and they say the items found inside the car were linked to burglaries in five of the eight police districts around the city.

One of the firearms in Davis’ possession was a Glock 9mm that was stolen in a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of South Salcedo Street on March 17. A second firearm located inside the vehicle was a Springfield Armory XD 9mm that was stolen during an auto burglary in the 2800 block of Soniat Street on June 10. A third firearm – an unidentified Ruger Blackhawk pellet rifle – was located in the trunk of the vehicle along with various magazines and ammunition.

Two laptop computers were also found inside the vehicle, including one taken in an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Cortez Street on June 11, and one taken during an auto burglary in the 3600 block of Delgado Street on June 17.

Investigators also recovered two wallets inside the vehicle. One was taken in an auto burglary on June 5 in the 14000 block of Emory Road, and the other was taken during a vehicle burglary in the 2400 block of Wisteria Street on January 16.

The NOPD is still looking for 31-year-old Robert Hudson as an additional suspect in the auto burglaries. He is described as a black male with a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

“We have video of him driving this car earlier this month,” said NOPD Deputy Chief Paul Noel. “He is someone that is still wanted. We ask the public if they know where Mr. Hudson's whereabouts are to let us know, and the New Orleans Police Department is actively looking for Mr. Hudson as we speak.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Hudson please contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

New Orleans police said Davis and the passenger who died in the crash, 25-year-old Brandon Harold, were both wanted for non-violent crimes around the metro area.

