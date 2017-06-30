FOX 8 Exclusive: Widow of murdered armored truck employee talks for the first time

For the first time, we hear from the widow of an armored truck employee who was murdered last month in Mid City. "It is a nightmare I can't wake up from," said Erica McBride.more>>
For the first time, we hear from the widow of an armored truck employee who was murdered last month in Mid City. "It is a nightmare I can't wake up from," said Erica McBride.more>>
Investigators say the car involved in a fatal crash that killed 2-year-old Ivory Washington on Wednesday was stolen. State Police are investigating if troopers acted appropriately during the chase that led to the crash on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
Investigators say the car involved in a fatal crash that killed 2-year-old Ivory Washington on Wednesday was stolen. State Police are investigating if troopers acted appropriately during the chase that led to the crash on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
The NOPD is searching for an unknown male subject after he was seen on surveillance video stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation on June 29.more>>
The NOPD is searching for an unknown male subject after he was seen on surveillance video stealing copper-weld wire from an Entergy substation on June 29.more>>
The party with a purpose kicked off in the city and offers fun for all. Children danced with a rapper on stage in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center while not far away adults competed in dance competitions before thousands.more>>
The party with a purpose kicked off in the city and offers fun for all. Children danced with a rapper on stage in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center while not far away adults competed in dance competitions before thousands.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.more>>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.more>>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.more>>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>