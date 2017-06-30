NOPD searches for woman who allegedly stole an antique item

The New Orleans police department searches for a woman who allegedly stole an antique clock.

The incident happened around 4 pm on June 21, 2017.

The alleged thieve entered the store in the 600 block of Chartres Street and put the item under her dress.

She used her clothing to hide the clock.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The clock is a French Empire antique clock.

If you recognize the woman contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.